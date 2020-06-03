VYPE Awards: Westmoreland talks about illustrious career as he enters VYPE Hall of Fame

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards were held virtually on Sunday.

VYPE inducted its first-ever class of Hall of Fame coaches.

776 wins! In 40 years of coaching, Dale Westmoreland won 776 games an average of 20 a year. The 2009 Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee built programs at Port Arthur-Austin, Dickinson, Klein Oak and Magnolia. While at Klein Oak, Westmoreland led his teams to state in 1991 and 96 and was named the District Coach of the Year six times. He moved on to Magnolia in 2003 and rebuilt the Dog House. He led Magnolia to the Regional Finals in 2009. His two sons continue his legacy as coaches at Klein Oak

VYPE caught up with recent Hall of Fame inductee Dale Westmoreland just before the award show.

Watch the show in its entirely by CLICKING HERE

