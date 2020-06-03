Houston Athletes speak out on racial injustice

HOUSTON – George Floyd played football at Yates High School in Houston and was part of their 1992 State Championship run. Years later, his death at the hands of now-ex Minneapolis police officers has created ongoing discussions that athletes are participating in.

Texans players Deshaun Watson and Jacob Martin attended the downtown march on Tuesday, and several others have posted on social media.

Here are some of the professional athletes in Houston speaking out.

Carlos Correa

On Monday, the Astros shortstop posted this picture on Instagram, which several of his teammates liked and commented on in support.

Simone Biles

Biles took to Instagram and Twitter, re-tweeting ways to help black-owned businesses. She also posted a picture for “Black Out Tuesday,” a day meant to promote black-owned businesses. Biles also tweeted “We have to do better, America.”

Whitney Mercilus

The Texans Outside Linebacker also posted for “Black Out Tuesday,” and re-tweeted a video of Houston Deputy Deon Smith calmly talking with protesters.

Alex Bregman

Bregman has been extremely vocal since the news of George Floyd’s murder. He tweeted a screenshot from what appears to be his mother’s Instagram, reading “We are not free until we are all free.” Bregman also retweeted Martin Luther King III, and posted for Black Out Tuesday.

Bregman tweeted the KKK should be classified as a terrorist organization, to which someone responded he would lose “75% of his fanbase” if he doesn’t stick to sports. Bregman replied, “if hating the KKK loses me fans, then I hope I lose them.”

Jacob Martin

Martin participated in Tuesday’s March for George Floyd in downtown Houston, handing out waters to those marching. Martin uploaded posted a black square for BlackOut Tuesday, with the caption being the words of “Negro,” a poem by Langston Hughes.

Jamia Fields

The Houston Dash forward gave a statement that her team put out in a series of tweets, calling on others to take action.

“I’m deciding to speak up, and so should you. Regardless of your skin tone, you have a voice."

Boniek Garcia

The Dynamo Midfielder tweeted out a picture in support of “Black Out Tuesday.”

The Dynamo as a team tweeted a picture saying, in part, “we stand arm and arm with our neighbors.”

J.J. Watt

Though Watt addressed his disgust and anger in a Zoom meeting, he elaborated later in an Instagram post.

Eric Gordon

Gordon posted a Black Lives Matter photo on Instagram for “Black Out Tuesday.”

Kenny Stills

The Texans wide receiver has peacefully protested in the form of kneeling during the National Anthem, something he did while in Miami as well. He posted this photo and has been extremely active on twitter, retweeting moments of protests and injustices.

Stills also partnered with the Houston Police Department to improve community relations and trust.