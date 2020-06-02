VYPE Awards: Stratford's Fain puts Spartan tennis on the Top 25 map, Memorial wins 2nd title

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards were held virtually on Sunday.

VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized including for Team Tennis.

Our Coach of the Year was Crystal Fain, who led Stratford to a Top 25 ranking in Class 6A this past season for the first time in program history. The Spartans finished the year 18-4 overall and made it to the second round of the team tennis playoffs in 2019.

VYPE caught up with Fain before our Awards Ceremony. To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

...



Memorial was our Team of the Year. Watch the full segment from the awards show below!

