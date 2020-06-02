VYPE Awards: Hall of Famer Leslie Madison Interview

What a night it was as the VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine were held virtually on Sunday.

VYPE inducted its first-ever class of Hall of Fame coaches.

The city of Houston hadn't won a state title in the largest division of volleyball since the Year 2000.

The Woodlands' Leslie Madison led her Highlanders to back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014. The city hasn't won a state title in the 6A level since. The 2013 team went 45-0. Madison reached the playoffs 11 times. In a three-year span, which included the state titles, The Woodlands went 121-6. Madison was also a three-time team captain and SMU and was a star at Cy-Fair.

VYPE caught up with recent Hall of Fame inductee Leslie Madison just before the award show.





This Content is Sponsored by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine!

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.