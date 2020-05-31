VYPE Awards: Public School Girls Wrestling

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over this week will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year will be revealed during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Tonight at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Girls Wrestling.



Maddie Sandquist, Kingwood Park

Jordan Suarez, Morton Ranch

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Amanda Mcaleavey, Cypress Creek

Mcaleavey won the Class 6A 102-pound State Championship. This is the second-straight state title for Mcaleavey as she has gone an amazing 91-0 the past two seasons.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Maddie Sandquist, Kingwood Park

Historic. That's the only way to describe Maddie Sandquist at Kingwood Park. This year, Sandquist won the crown for the Class 5A 138-pound division. She is the first wrestler from Kingwood Park to ever win a state title. She is a junior and will try and return to the mat in 2021 for another crown.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Jordan Suarez, Morton Ranch

Morton Ranch is one of the Houston-area programs known for churning out successful wrestlers and teams. 2020 was no different. Jordan Suarez won the Class 6A 138-pound state title and was named the 6A Girls Most Outstanding Wrestler. It was the first title in the career of Suarez, who is a senior. She finished the year with a record of 48-1.





Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.