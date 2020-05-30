VYPE Awards 2020: Private School Girls Swimming

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over this week will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year will be revealed during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Girls Swimming.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Lauren Lacson, Frassati Catholic

Lauren Lacson was a part of the first-place 200-yard freestyle, second-place 200-yard medley relay, third in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100-yard backstroke.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Olivia Lyons, St. Agnes Academy

Olivia Lyons was a part of the first-place 200-yard medley relay team, took second in 200-yard individual medley, fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and was a part of the second-place 400-yard freestyle relay.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Megan Murphy, The Woodlands Christian Academy

Megan Murphy had a great showing at the TAPPS Swim State Championships. Murphy was a part of the first-place 200-yard medley relay team and the 400-yard freestyle relay and also took first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.



