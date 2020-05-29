2020 VYPE Awards: Private School Wrestling

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over this week will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year will be revealed during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Wrestling Player of the Year.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Sebastian Jimenez, St. John's

At the 2020 SPC Championships, Sebastian Jimenez took first place in the 138-pound weight class. Jimenez (St. John`s School Houston) defeated Ben Sanders (Episcopal Hs Tx) in 2:36 for the state title.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Ken Matsunaga, St. John's

At the 2020 SPC Championships, St. John's junior Ken Matsunaga brought home a state crown. Matsunaga won the 120-pound weight class. Matsunaga finished the season with a 27-5 record. He defeated Hayward Metcalf (St. Mark`s School Of Texas) in just 53 seconds.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - James Ogunrin - Episcopal

At the 2020 SPC Championships, Episcopal's James Ogunrin won the state title in the 220-pound weight class. Ogunrin defeated CJ Little (Casady School, Ok) in a 6-5 decision.

