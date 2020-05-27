Pasadena ISD Playmakers powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in Pasadena ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes from the Padadena ISD softball diamond in this edition of The Stars of Pasadena ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Leslie Longoria, Dobie Softball

Dobie's Leslie Longoria has been wielding a mighty bat since she's been on varsity. The left-handed hitter has come up clutch time and time again for the Longhorns and was hitting at a .429 clip before the season was cut short. She was named a first-team, all-district pick for her play in 2020.

Yazmin Rutiaga, Pasadena Softball

Yazmin Rutiaga of Pasadena has worked hard in the classroom and on the diamond. She was an all-district selection since stepping into the Eagle dugout. Ratiaga was a first-teamer this year. The senior is headed to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Anabella Valadez, Pasadena Memorial

While the season was just getting started, Pasadena Memorial was trying to again dominate the district. Anabella Valadez started off strong on the mound and was named to the first-team, all-district team in the shortened season.

Jordan Monsevais, Sam Rayburn

Jordan Monsevais is a silky-smooth shortstop for Sam Rayburn. She's quick around the bases as well. The junior was a first-team selection in 2020 and also doubles as an athletic trainer for the football team.

​Katie Lerma, South Houston

Katie Lerma of South Houston is one of the school's Who's Who candidates. She stars for the Lady Trojan softball team but also is in the honor curriculum at SOHO. Lerma earned all-district honors for District 22-6A.

This content is brought to you by Texas Citizens Bank





Texas Citizens Bank is a Houston community bank dedicated to concierge banking for owner-managed businesses. Learn how Texas Citizens Bank can help you grow your business at TexasCitizensBank.com.