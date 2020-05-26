VYPE AWARDS: Cypress Creek stole headlines in girls hoops

It is awards season here at VYPE!

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the rest of this week we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year Awards will be announced LIVE during the show!

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website and Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Elyssa Coleman, Atascocita

The Texas-signee patrolled the middle of the paint for Atascocita the past several seasons. Coleman is a generational type player for the Eagles.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Kyndall Hunter, Cypress Creek

The Lady Cougars went 41-1 and were led by Kyndall Hunter. The junior is among the country's top women's basketball prospects, being ranked No. 32 for the Class of 2021 by ESPN.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE -- Kamryn Jones, Magnolia West

The University of Houston-signee ruled the roost at Magnolia West. Jones is super athletic and could get to the rim when ever she needed.

...

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.