Astros star Alex Bregman launches virtual swing review for youth

HOUSTON – Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros has created an online, video-based feedback platform, Swing Review. He will critique and teach swing mechanics to young baseball and softball players.

“I am passionate about swing mechanics and helping youth,” he said. “I’m also thankful for the coach and peer support I’ve received over the years.”

Parents of players 17 years old and under can upload a video of their child’s swing through an online form. Each week, a random selection of swings will be reviewed and posted to Bregman’s YouTube channel.

Bregman will provide detailed feedback on swings each week and provided advanced swing mechanics taught at the MLB level.

“As a young player I was constantly exposed to older, more advanced players – it pushed me to be better,” Bregman said. “I’ve been fortunate to have access to great coaches and resources to learn proper swing mechanics and I want to make that information available to as many young players as possible.”

Bregman is an Astros third baseman and shortstop. He earned the 2019 American League Silver Slugger Award and led the AL in WAR, Walks, Times on Base, and Runs Created. He also finished second in American League MVP Voting.

With the MLB season on hold and in-between training, Bregman said he has dedicated his time to pursuing various off-field endeavors such as Bregman Cares Charity. He recently hosted a 24-hour live steam event on Twitch, which has raised over $1.8 million for the Houston Food Bank. The goal is to reach $3 million.