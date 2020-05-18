Former Astros manager Art Howe released from the hospital after battling COVID-19

HOUSTON – After battling the coronavirus for the past two weeks, former Astros manager and player Art Howe was released from the hospital.

“I had to meet several factors to get to go home which I did. Things like fever and oxygen levels," Howe told KPRC 2 Sunday afternoon after his release.

Howe first started experiencing symptoms two weeks ago, and then he tested positive for the coronavirus. He went into quarantine but the symptoms worsened. This week, he was admitted to a local hospital and spent a few days in ICU for treatment.

“I am still having problems with my taste buds but hopefully that will improve,” he said.

Howe said he will spend the days ahead recovering and resting.

“I am just so happy to be home,” he said. “I appreciate all the care I received at the hospital. It is good to be home and around my family.”