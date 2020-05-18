2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine to air LIVE on May 31 at 6 p.m.

HOUSTON - The 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is going virtual.



The 3rd annual VYPE Awards, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be done virtually this year with a one-hour show on Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m. The show will air LIVE on VYPE.com, VYPE Houston's Twitter account (@vypehouston) and the VYPE Texas Facebook page.

The one-hour program will be hosted by VYPE Media Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta and KPRC Channel 2 Sports Director Randy Mcilvoy.

"We are so excited to be bringing the City of Houston this show," Malatesta said. "We were trying to figure out a way to still do our show, honor the deserving teams, coaches and athletes; along with the spring sports that didn't finish and the seniors. We found the perfect way to do it and cannot wait for everyone to see it!"

The show will include awards for team, coach and players of the year across all the sports that were able to be completed in the 2019-2020 season. VYPE will also induct its third class of players into its Hall of Fame and first class of coaches in as well. There will be a special dedication to the spring sports and the seniors with special guests throughout the night.



One of the special messages in the show will come from Dr. Scott Rand, who practices primary care sports medicine in the Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine network.

"As the leading sports medicine provider in the Greater Houston area, we are excited and honored to be the presenting sponsor for the 2020 VYPE Awards," Rand said. "VYPE is the premier sports publication across our area and we appreciate the opportunity to be the presenting sponsor. Congratulations to all of the athletes who will be honored here."

This will be a night to remember as VYPE honors the best of the best in a one-of-a-kind show!

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.