You have to watch this adorable gender reveal captured at the Rockets game last night

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sports, Houston Rockets, Houston, Gender Reveal, Family
HOUSTON – Now this gender reveal is #goals.

A couple at the Rockets game had a priceless reaction after finding out the gender of their soon-to-be bundle of joy.

The Rockets posted the moment on their Twitter page on Tuesday night.

The family pushed a button and waited in anticipation for the reveal. That’s when dancers held up a sign saying the couple was expecting a little girl.

While the mother appeared to be emotional, the father had a rather hilarious reaction when he saw the pink sign.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

