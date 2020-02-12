You have to watch this adorable gender reveal captured at the Rockets game last night

HOUSTON – Now this gender reveal is #goals.

A couple at the Rockets game had a priceless reaction after finding out the gender of their soon-to-be bundle of joy.

The Rockets posted the moment on their Twitter page on Tuesday night.

The family pushed a button and waited in anticipation for the reveal. That’s when dancers held up a sign saying the couple was expecting a little girl.

His reaction to finding out that he's having a girl. 😂 pic.twitter.com/r7mCqDdBVJ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 12, 2020

While the mother appeared to be emotional, the father had a rather hilarious reaction when he saw the pink sign.

Congratulations to the happy couple.