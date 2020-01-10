JJ Watt receives draft day bobblehead 9 years later

HOUSTON – Nine years after he became a Houston Texans player, J.J. Watt is finally receiving his Draft Day bobblehead.

“This is a unique circumstance for a Draft Day Bobblehead, as most come shortly after a player is drafted,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “However, given the reception (boos) by Houston fans for Watt on draft night and a lack of interest at the time, no draft bobblehead was ever produced for Watt.”

J.J. Watt officially licensed bobblehead manufactured by FOCO

Since 2011, the Texans defensive end has become a fan favorite. Watt is admired by Houstonians for his contributions to his team and the city.

Watt recently returned from a season-ending injury to help the Texans beat the Bills and advance to the Divisional Round of playoffs this weekend.

Last year, Watt was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year after raising more than $37 million to help Houston and its residents recover from Hurricane Harvey.

"We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating J.J. Watt,” Sklar said. “I think the draft night boos served as motivation for J.J. to become one of the best players both on and off the field and we think this bobblehead is the perfect way for fans to show how much they love J.J.”

Each bobblehead, manufactured by the official licensee of Houston Texans and NFL merchandise FOCO, is individually numbered up to 2,017.

The limited-edition bobblehead can be purchased from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum online for $40 each, plus shipping.