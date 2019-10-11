Josh Reddick says one of his twins is still in the hospital

Josh Reddick and his baby sons following their birth on Oct. 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - Josh Reddick and his wife, Georgette welcomed their twin boys, Maverick and Ryder, on Oct. 2.

The babies were born one minute apart from each other, via c-section.

While Maverick, the oldest of the two, cheers on his dad from home, Ryder is cheering on dad from the NICU.

The Astros outfielder shared a photo on his Instagram account explaining why one of his twin son's couldn't go home with the rest of the family.

Georgette shared these sweet photos of both baby boys.

