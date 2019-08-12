Jose Altuve to launch new hat collection, have private autograph session

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is set to launch a new hat collection, which at the same time will allow a select group of fans to have a personal meet and greet with the star second baseman.
In conjunction with New Era Cap, Altuve will launch the New Era x Jose Altuve Houston Astros Collection on Saturday at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Upper Kirby.
The store opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the first 100 fans to purchase a cap or beanie in the store between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23 will be invited to a private autograph session with Altuve on Aug. 24.
The cap collection consists of three caps and two beanies that will each cost between $21.99 and $29.99.
The collection will be made available at other select Houston-area Academy Sports + Outdoors locations after Aug. 24.
