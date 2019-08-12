Jose Altuve to launch new hat collection, have private autograph session

Jose Altuve looks on before Game Three of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on October 8, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is set to launch a new hat collection, which at the same time will allow a select group of fans to have a personal meet and greet with the star second baseman.

In conjunction with New Era Cap, Altuve will launch the New Era x Jose Altuve Houston Astros Collection on Saturday at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Upper Kirby.

The store opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the first 100 fans to purchase a cap or beanie in the store between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23 will be invited to a private autograph session with Altuve on Aug. 24.

The cap collection consists of three caps and two beanies that will each cost between $21.99 and $29.99.

The collection will be made available at other select Houston-area Academy Sports + Outdoors locations after Aug. 24.





