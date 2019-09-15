'I'll probably get fined for this': J.J. Watt gets blunt about referees missed calls

HOUSTON - Houston Texans J.J. Watt had a much better performance this week than in Week 1, but it didn’t come without bumps in the road.

After some controversial plays and no penalty flags from referees, Watt aired his frustrations in a postgame interview.

“The ref literally admitted to me that the guy held me on one play, and he didn’t throw the flag. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with that when, after a play, I look at the ref and he says, 'Yes, I saw him hold you, but I didn’t throw the flag.' I’ll probably get fined for this, and that’s fine, but I don’t know what to do with that.”

Overall, the defense looked much better, with Whitney Mercilus adding two sacks and Justin Reid making the game-saving tackle. The Texans now prepare for the Chargers next week in Los Angeles.

