'Finish what Harvey started': Sign removed from Kentucky house ahead of UH Sweet 16 game

A screen still of a tweet from a now-private account on Twitter showing the house in Lexington, Kentucky, with the now-removed sign suggesting the University of Kentucky aims to inflict destruction on par with Hurricane Harvey.

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A sign saying “We’re going to finish what Harvey started…#CatsBy90” has been taken down after a photo of the sign went viral.

Fans of the University of Houston’s Friday night opponents, the University of Kentucky, posted the sign on a two-story house on University Avenue in Lexington, Kentucky.

WLEX reported that the sign was quickly ripped down by the home’s occupant when their news crew arrived.

A student at the University of Kentucky initially tweeted a photo of the sign, but has since deleted it and made the account private.

As Houston knows, Hurricane Harvey devastated the city and many areas of Texas in 2017.



