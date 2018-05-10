How do Rockets match up against Warriors?

HOUSTON - The Rockets are facing the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series in the NBA playoffs.

So how did Houston do against the Warriors this season? Let's take a look:

Want to play a best-of-three series?

Houston beat Golden State two out of the three times the teams played each other this season. The Rockets started the season on the road in Oakland. Houston won the first game of the season, on Oct. 17, 122-121. The Rockets lost to the Warriors 124-114 on Jan. 4 and won 116-108 on Jan. 20. The last two games were played at Toyota Center.

As close as it gets

The Rockets averaged just over 117 points per game against the Warriors in the regular season, but Golden State outscored Houston 353-352 in the three games combined. Basically, one point has separated these teams through 144 minutes.

Big games lead to wins, loss

James Harden got off to a great start to the season by making four 3-pointers en route to 27 points. He also dished out 11 assists and hauled in six rebounds. Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker chipped in 24 and 20 points, respectively. Harden didn't play in the second matchup of the season, a Rockets' loss. Gerald Green scored 29 points in his absence and Gordon scored 30. Chris Paul had a 28-point, nine-assist, seven-rebound line in the loss. The Rockets won the final matchup of the regular season. Paul posted a double-double with 33 points and 11 rebounds. He added seven assists. Harden scored 22 and made five 3-pointers.

Playoff history

In the regular season, the Rockets and Warriors have played each other 213 times, with Houston holding a 121-92 advantage in the all-time series.

This is the third time these teams have met in the playoffs and the Rockets have not fared well against the Warriors in their short history.

Houston is 0-2 in playoff series against Golden State. The Rockets lost to the Warriors in two straight playoffs.

The teams first met in 2014-15. They have never met in the second round.

Here's the playoff series history:

2014-15: Warriors defeat Rockets 4-1 in Western Conference Finals.

2015-16: Warriors defeat Rockets 4-1 in opening round.

