Houston, Salt Lake City police chiefs make friendly playoffs wager

HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is placing his money on the Rockets.

He made a friendly bet with Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

Acevedo put up a steak dinner that the Rockets would win.

Brown met his bet, and upped the stakes. Adding the loser has to wear the winning team's hat in uniform for a day.

You are on @ArtAcevedo for the steak dinner and I’ll add one more thing....Losing Chief wears winning Chief’s team hat in uniform for a day. Deal? @utahjazz @HoustonRockets #TakeNote #JazzNation #NBA https://t.co/VZtrKU6jf2 — Chief Mike Brown (@ChiefMikeBrown) April 28, 2018

I have a steak dinner (winners’s choice at the @TheIACP ) that @TilmanJFertitta @HoustonRockets will win the series. What say ye? Are we on @ChiefMikeBrown ? #RunAsOne🚀 https://t.co/V12fffTLVX — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.