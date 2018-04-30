Sports

Houston, Salt Lake City police chiefs make friendly playoffs wager

Steak dinners and team hats on the line

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is placing his money on the Rockets.

He made a friendly bet with Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

Acevedo put up a steak dinner that the Rockets would win.

Brown met his bet, and upped the stakes. Adding the loser has to wear the winning team's hat in uniform for a day.

