Here are Texans playoff scenarios heading into final weekend

HOUSTON - The Texans' playoff fate will come down to the final weekend of the NFL season.
If the season ended today, the Texans would be the No. 3 seed in the conference and host the Colts in the first round of the NFL playoffs on the weekend of Jan. 5-6.
The Texans can still clinch the AFC South division crown, and/or a bye in the first round of the playoffs or they could fall all the way to the No. 6 seed and hit the road for their first round game.
Here's a look at the AFC playoff picture as of today:
1.* Chiefs 11-4
2.* Pats 10-5
3. Texans 10-5
4. Ravens 9-6
5. Chargers 11-4
6. Colts 9-6
In The Hunt: Titans (9-6); Steelers (8-6-1)
The Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) at noon Sunday. The Patriots host the Jets (4-11), also at noon Sunday.
The Chargers play at Denver (6-8) and the Chiefs host the Raiders (3-11), with both kickoffs set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
The Colts and Titans face off in Tennessee on Sunday Night Football on KPRC2 at 7 p.m.
If Texans beat the Jaguars, they win the division. If Texans lose and IND/TEN ends in a tie, the Texans win the division.
If Texans lose, then the winner of the IND/TEN game will win the AFC South.
Here are all the AFC seeding scenarios for the Texans:
No. 1 seed*: HOU win + KC loss + LAC loss + NE Loss/tie
No. 2 seed*: HOU win + NE loss/tie
No. 3 seed: HOU win/tie + NE win
No. 3 seed: HOU tie + NE tie
No. 6 seed: HOU loss + IND win or TEN win
*The top two seeds in the conference earn a bye for the first round of the playoffs.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.