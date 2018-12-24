Here are Texans playoff scenarios heading into final weekend

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans celebrates recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by…

HOUSTON - The Texans' playoff fate will come down to the final weekend of the NFL season.

If the season ended today, the Texans would be the No. 3 seed in the conference and host the Colts in the first round of the NFL playoffs on the weekend of Jan. 5-6.

The Texans can still clinch the AFC South division crown, and/or a bye in the first round of the playoffs or they could fall all the way to the No. 6 seed and hit the road for their first round game.

Here's a look at the AFC playoff picture as of today:

1.* Chiefs 11-4

2.* Pats 10-5

3. Texans 10-5

4. Ravens 9-6

5. Chargers 11-4

6. Colts 9-6

In The Hunt: Titans (9-6); Steelers (8-6-1)

The Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) at noon Sunday. The Patriots host the Jets (4-11), also at noon Sunday.

The Chargers play at Denver (6-8) and the Chiefs host the Raiders (3-11), with both kickoffs set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Colts and Titans face off in Tennessee on Sunday Night Football on KPRC2 at 7 p.m.

If Texans beat the Jaguars, they win the division. If Texans lose and IND/TEN ends in a tie, the Texans win the division.

If Texans lose, then the winner of the IND/TEN game will win the AFC South.

Here are all the AFC seeding scenarios for the Texans:

No. 1 seed*: HOU win + KC loss + LAC loss + NE Loss/tie

No. 2 seed*: HOU win + NE loss/tie

No. 3 seed: HOU win/tie + NE win

No. 3 seed: HOU tie + NE tie

No. 6 seed: HOU loss + IND win or TEN win

*The top two seeds in the conference earn a bye for the first round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.