FOLLOW LIVE: Astros, Rays square off in do-or-die ALDS Game 5

HOUSTON - The Astros and Rays are playing a winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

Houston won the first two games of the best-of-five series before Tampa Bay responded with two wins in Florida.

The Astros entered the postseason with the best record in baseball. The Rays won the Wild Card game over the Oakland A's in order to reach the ALDS.

The winner of the series will face the Yankees, who beat the Minnesota Twins and are waiting to see who they'll face in the American League Championship Series.

The first two games of the ALCS will be played this weekend.

Follow the game with KPRC 2 in the chat window below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.