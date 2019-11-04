Deshaun Watson credits Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich of healing his eye

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Texans Deshaun Watson's left eye was a big talker this week after he was injured in a game against the Oakland Raiders.

Watson made a spectacular game-winning touchdown pass at the same time, taking a cleat to the face.

Despite the injury, Watson led the Texans to a 26-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. When an NFL Network reporter asked him about his eye, Watson gave credit to -- Popeyes Chicken?

He said eating a Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich earlier this week was the key that helped his eye.

"The eye is great," Watson said. "You know I got some. I can tell you the key, the key is, it was the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week. That helped the eye."

Check out the interview below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.