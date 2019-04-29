Chris Paul fined $35,000 for actions in Game 1

HOUSTON - The NBA is following up with additional action on the two technical fouls and ejection that Rockets point guard Chris Paul received in Game 1 against the Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

The NBA announced in a statement that Paul has also been fined $35,000 for “aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official.”

The specific incident to which the league is referring took place during Paul's second technical foul and automatic ejection.

It happened in the fourth quarter, with only 4.4 seconds remaining in the game. The Rockets went on to lose 104-100 to give the Warriors a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 is Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m.

