Brothers-in-law Gerrit Cole, Brandon Crawford to battle on diamond

HOUSTON - It's brother-in-law versus brother-in-law Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Astros fans will see an interesting matchup when the team hosts the San Francisco Giants. Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole gets the start and he happens to be married to the sister of Giants shortstop, Brandon Crawford.

The two squared off against one another in the National League while Cole was with the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Cole getting the better of Crawford.

According to MLB.com, Crawford is just 4 for 18 against Cole. But since Cole married Crawford's sister, Amy, in late 2016, Crawford has fared better, going 2 for 6.

"I've been asked that question for like five years now, and I can't really come up with a word that kind of encapsulates," Cole told MLB.com. "I think it's probably hard for both of us to block out the idea. I root for him, he roots for me and now we're not rooting for each other anymore. Amy certainly gets put in a little bit of a predicament as well."

The athletes reportedly get along off the field.

Amy Cole posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the families enjoying an off-day at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston.

Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, also posted a photo of the families from the aquarium on Instagram.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.