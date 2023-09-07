Zion Kearney, other top Houston high school standouts featured on Big Game Coverage this week

Week 3 of the high school football season is upon us, and the matchups that will be streamed live on KPRC 2 will feature a host of future college players for fans to check out.

Tune in to the games and know it’ll be a sneak preview for watching this performers in the future on Saturdays in college.

For a list of games that will be streamed, click or tap here.

Here are some players to look out for during this week’s games. Names are listed in alphabetical order.

Ray’Quann Bell (Sr.), Spring Westfield — A big offensive lineman (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), Bell has committed to play for the University of Houston.

Ashton Bethel-Roman (Sr.), Ridge Point — A playmaking wide receiver, Bethel-Roman (6-0, 165 pounds) has committed to Arkansas.

Rodney Bimage (Sr.), Dickinson — A lockdown defensive back, Bimage has committed to Arizona State.

Tristen Brown (Sr.), Lamar — The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Brown has committed to Vanderbilt.

Deion DeBlanc (Jr.), North Shore — DeBlanc, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wideout, is the 28th-ranked player in the state in the Class of 2025, according to Rivals.

LaVonte Johnson (Sr.), North Shore — A 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety, Johnson is the 83rd-ranked senior in the state according to Rivals. He has scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Nebraska, Houston, and many others.

Zion Kearney (Sr.), Hightower — Big-time wideout who is headed for big-time college football. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Kearney has committed to Oklahoma.

Joshua Lair (Sr.), Fort Bend Marshall — The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety has scholarship offers from 27 college programs, including Baylor, Houston and Florida.

Daman Maxson (Sr.), Clear Lake — Yet another top safety in an area full of them, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Maxson has committed to Kansas.

Hunter Moddon (Jr.), Clear Lake — A wideout who decommitted from Texas over the summer, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Moddon has offers from Georgia and LSU, among others.

Dramodd Odoms (Jr.), Lamar — Keep an eye out on what ESPN says is the state’s 25th-ranked player in the 2025 class. Odoms is 6-foot-6, 270 pounds.

Jeremy Payne (Sr.), Hightower — An all-purpose back, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Payne has committed to TCU.

Devin Sanchez (Jr.), North Shore — He is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2025 class. Ranked the state’s No. 1 junior by Rivals, the 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back has offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and many others.

Malcolm Simpson (Jr.), Galveston Ball — A 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end, Simpson is ranked as the state’s 11th-best player in the Class of 2025.

Jonah Williams (Jr.), Galveston Ball — College coaches are in hot pursuit of Williams, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety. He’s ranked No. 3 in the state by Rivals for the 2025 class.