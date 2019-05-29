Astros place Carlos Correa on 10-day Injury List

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a walk off single in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on May 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A fractured rib has landed Astros shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day Injured List, the team announced Wednesday.

Miles Straw has been called up from Triple A to take his roster spot.

Correa will be out for approximately four to six weeks. He last played Sunday against Boston.

“He was doing some things at home and reported to me of soreness around his rib area and alerted us. He was in the lineup but I took him out,“ Hinch said Tuesday. “He’s not here right now and is seeing our doctor."

According to the Astros, Correa ranks "second at the position in OPS (.907), HR (11) and RBI (35) and third in slugging pct. (.547). He also ranks second among AL shortstops in fielding pct. (.988), committing just two errors in 173 total chances."

Straw has hit .289 in 46 games for the Round Rock Express AAA team, with 16 steals in 18 attempts. The infielder/outfielder has played 25 games at shortstop and 23 games in centerfield. He appeared in nine games in September 2018 and hit .333.

Correa's injury is the latest to hit the Astros.

George Springer and Jose Altuve were already on the Injured List.

