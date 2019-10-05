Astros' George Springer inspires young fan who stutters

HOUSTON - A young Astros fan will be rooting for George Springer in the postseason and not only because of what Springer does on the baseball field.

"He's my favorite player and he has inspired me," said Daniel Harris. "It's just not as easy to like to talk sometimes."

Springer has inspired Daniel, 12, who has a stutter, just like the Astros star.

"I like him because he stutters like me, and he, like helps out," Daniel said.

As a spokesperson for the organization, SAY The Stuttering Association for the Young, Springer helps young people who stutter.

He has done more than only help Daniel; he's changed his life.

The 12-year-old had his Bar Mitzvah in September and built the courage to speak in front of 350 people. Daniel wrote the speech all by himself.

"That was really the first time he got up and said, ‘I stutter,' and I was so proud of him because he struggled through his speech, he didn't give up," said mother Tandy Camberg Harris.

He didn't give up, just like his favorite player would want.

"People don't really care. They just get used to it, and it doesn't make a difference, really," said Daniel.

Through the SAY organization, Daniel and his mother help raise money for other children who stutter.

Daniel's mom surprised him with tickets to Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday, so he'll be supporting his favorite player in the crowd at Minute Maid Park.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.