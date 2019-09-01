Astros ace Justin Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter in 2-0 victory over Toronto Blue Jays

Getty Images

TORONTO - Justin Verlander continues to amaze as he tossed the third no-hitter of his career on Sunday in the Houston Astros 2-0 victory at Toronto. He finished the game with 14 strikeouts and lowered his ERA to a league-leading 2.56. He's 17-5 this season.

It's the 13th no-hitter in franchise history for the Astros and the second since the trade deadline, following the combined four-pitcher no-hitter the team tossed in August.

#Astros have thrown 2 no-hitters since the trade deadline. The 1st was with a couple of pitchers they added from Toronto (Sanchez, Biagini among the pitchers). The other in Toronto (Verlander) — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) September 1, 2019

After striking out the first batter of the game, Bo Bichette, Verlander issued a walk to the second batter he faced, Cavan Biggio. He then proceeded to retire the final 26 batters of the game.

