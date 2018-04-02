Sports

A look at the Astros Opening Day record

The Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants line up for the national anthem on opening day at Minute Maid Park on April 5, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Astros play the 57th home opener in franchise history Monday night as Houston hosts the Baltimore Orioles.

The team will look to go over .500 with its home opening day record. The 'Stros have a 28-28 mark.

Its the first time the Astros have hosted the Orioles on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros won their first Opening Day in 1962 and beat Seattle last year.

As far as opponents, the Astros are 6-3 against the Atlanta Braves all-time, and 0-3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to baseball-almanac.com, the Astros scored the most runs (11) on their Opening Day in 1962 against the Chicago Cubs. The 'Stros gave up the most runs (16) on Opening Day at home against the Dodgers in 1983.

Here's a look at the list from baseball-almanac.com:

  • 1962    vs Chicago Cubs           11-2    W    1-0
  • 1963    vs San Francisco Giants    2-9    L    1-1
  • 1964    vs Milwaukee Braves    5-6    L    1-2
  • 1965    vs Phila. Phillies    0-2    L    1-3
  • 1966    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    3-6    L    1-4
  • 1967    vs Atlanta Braves    6-1    W    2-4
  • 1968    vs Pittsburgh Pirates    5-4    W    3-4
  • 1969    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    3-9    L    3-5
  • 1970    vs Atlanta Braves    0-5    L    3-6
  • 1971    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    5-2    W    4-6
  • 1972    vs San Francisco Giants    0-5    L    4-7
  • 1973    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    4-1    W    5-7
  • 1974    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    5-3    W    6-7
  • 1975    vs Atlanta Braves    6-2    W    7-7
  • 1976    vs San Francisco Giants    5-0    W    8-7
  • 1977    vs Atlanta Braves    3-2    W    9-7
  • 1978    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    2-5    L    9-8
  • 1979    vs Atlanta Braves    2-1    W    10-8
  • 1980    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    3-2    W    11-8
  • 1981    vs Atlanta Braves    1-2    L    11-9
  • 1982    vs St. Louis Cardinals    3-14    L    11-10
  • 1983    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    7-16    L    11-11
  • 1984    vs Montreal Expos    2-4    L    11-12
  • 1985    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    2-1    W    12-12
  • 1986    vs San Francisco Giants    3-8    L    12-13
  • 1987    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    4-3    W    13-13
  • 1988    vs San Diego Padres    6-3    W    14-13
  • 1989    vs Atlanta Braves    10-3    W    15-13
  • 1990    vs Cincinnati Reds    4-8    L    15-14
  • 1991    vs San Francisco Giants    3-2    W    16-14
  • 1992    vs Atlanta Braves    0-2    L    16-15
  • 1993    vs Phila. Phillies    1-3    L    16-16
  • 1994    vs Montreal Expos    6-5    W    17-16
  • 1995    vs Colorado Rockies    1-2    L    17-17
  • 1996    vs Los Angeles Dodgers    3-4    L    17-18
  • 1997    vs Atlanta Braves    2-1    W    18-18
  • 1998    vs San Francisco Giants    4-9    L    18-19
  • 1999    vs Chicago Cubs        4-2    W    19-19
  • 2000    vs Phila. Phillies    1-4    L    19-20
  • 2001    vs Milwaukee Brewers    11-3    W    20-20
  • 2002    vs Milwaukee Brewers    3-9    L    20-21
  • 2003    vs Colorado Rockies    10-4    W    21-21
  • 2004    vs San Francisco Giants    4-5    L    21-22
  • 2005    vs St. Louis Cardinals    3-7    L    21-23
  • 2006    vs Florida Marlins    1-0    W    22-23
  • 2007    vs Pittsburgh Pirates    2-4    L    22-24
  • 2008    vs St. Louis Cardinals    5-3    W    23-24
  • 2009    vs Chicago Cubs        2-4    L    23-25
  • 2010    vs San Francisco Giants    2-5    L    23-26
  • 2011    vs Florida Marlins    3-4    L    23-27
  • 2012    vs Colorado Rockies    3-5    L    23-28
  • 2013    vs Texas Rangers    8-2    W    24-28
  • 2014    vs New York Yankees    6-2    W    25-28
  • 2015    vs Cleveland Indians    2-0    W    26-28
  • 2016    vs Kansas City Royals    8-2    W    27-28
  • 2017    vs Seattle Mariners    3-0    W    28-28
  • 2018    vs Baltimore Orioles 

 

