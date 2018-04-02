A look at the Astros Opening Day record

The Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants line up for the national anthem on opening day at Minute Maid Park on April 5, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Astros play the 57th home opener in franchise history Monday night as Houston hosts the Baltimore Orioles.

The team will look to go over .500 with its home opening day record. The 'Stros have a 28-28 mark.

Its the first time the Astros have hosted the Orioles on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros won their first Opening Day in 1962 and beat Seattle last year.

As far as opponents, the Astros are 6-3 against the Atlanta Braves all-time, and 0-3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to baseball-almanac.com, the Astros scored the most runs (11) on their Opening Day in 1962 against the Chicago Cubs. The 'Stros gave up the most runs (16) on Opening Day at home against the Dodgers in 1983.

Here's a look at the list from baseball-almanac.com:

1962 vs Chicago Cubs 11-2 W 1-0

1963 vs San Francisco Giants 2-9 L 1-1

1964 vs Milwaukee Braves 5-6 L 1-2

1965 vs Phila. Phillies 0-2 L 1-3

1966 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 3-6 L 1-4

1967 vs Atlanta Braves 6-1 W 2-4

1968 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 W 3-4

1969 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 3-9 L 3-5

1970 vs Atlanta Braves 0-5 L 3-6

1971 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 W 4-6

1972 vs San Francisco Giants 0-5 L 4-7

1973 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 W 5-7

1974 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 W 6-7

1975 vs Atlanta Braves 6-2 W 7-7

1976 vs San Francisco Giants 5-0 W 8-7

1977 vs Atlanta Braves 3-2 W 9-7

1978 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 2-5 L 9-8

1979 vs Atlanta Braves 2-1 W 10-8

1980 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 W 11-8

1981 vs Atlanta Braves 1-2 L 11-9

1982 vs St. Louis Cardinals 3-14 L 11-10

1983 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 7-16 L 11-11

1984 vs Montreal Expos 2-4 L 11-12

1985 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 W 12-12

1986 vs San Francisco Giants 3-8 L 12-13

1987 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 W 13-13

1988 vs San Diego Padres 6-3 W 14-13

1989 vs Atlanta Braves 10-3 W 15-13

1990 vs Cincinnati Reds 4-8 L 15-14

1991 vs San Francisco Giants 3-2 W 16-14

1992 vs Atlanta Braves 0-2 L 16-15

1993 vs Phila. Phillies 1-3 L 16-16

1994 vs Montreal Expos 6-5 W 17-16

1995 vs Colorado Rockies 1-2 L 17-17

1996 vs Los Angeles Dodgers 3-4 L 17-18

1997 vs Atlanta Braves 2-1 W 18-18

1998 vs San Francisco Giants 4-9 L 18-19

1999 vs Chicago Cubs 4-2 W 19-19

2000 vs Phila. Phillies 1-4 L 19-20

2001 vs Milwaukee Brewers 11-3 W 20-20

2002 vs Milwaukee Brewers 3-9 L 20-21

2003 vs Colorado Rockies 10-4 W 21-21

2004 vs San Francisco Giants 4-5 L 21-22

2005 vs St. Louis Cardinals 3-7 L 21-23

2006 vs Florida Marlins 1-0 W 22-23

2007 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 2-4 L 22-24

2008 vs St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 W 23-24

2009 vs Chicago Cubs 2-4 L 23-25

2010 vs San Francisco Giants 2-5 L 23-26

2011 vs Florida Marlins 3-4 L 23-27

2012 vs Colorado Rockies 3-5 L 23-28

2013 vs Texas Rangers 8-2 W 24-28

2014 vs New York Yankees 6-2 W 25-28

2015 vs Cleveland Indians 2-0 W 26-28

2016 vs Kansas City Royals 8-2 W 27-28

2017 vs Seattle Mariners 3-0 W 28-28

2018 vs Baltimore Orioles

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.