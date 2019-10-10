5 things Astros players and executives are saying before Game 5

Gerrit Cole reacts after his 14th strikeout during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019, in Houston.

Houston - Most Astros fans didn't think a Game 5 would be necessary. After two stunning performances at Minute Maid Park, the team was confident hitting the road to take on Tampa. Has that confidence wavered after losing both games in Tampa? In short, no. Here's what players and executives are saying:

1.) "We believe in ourselves." Jose Altuve emphasized that this team is stacked, with the best record in baseball. The confidence of the players is still high as they approach tonight's final game.

2.) "I don't think now is the time to really turn your back on one of the best offenses in the big leagues just because the (Rays) pitching staff had a run of success for a couple games. We'll go with the same guys." A.J. Hinch, when asked if the lineup will change due to the two losses in Tampa.

3.) "We gotta be better offensively." Alex Bregman said this after their game 3 loss in Tampa, but it definitely rings true after their game 4 loss. The good news? The Astros' bats get going more at Minute Maid than on the road.

4.) "I believe in our fans, our squad, and our manager!" -General Manager Jeff Luhnow tweeted this as Game 5 approaches.

5.) "I love it. I love that we're here. The way we got here is nerveracking, just because you don't want to get to a Game 5. But we fought all year to have a better record and win our division to get this particular game at home." Another great Hinch quote.

These players have constantly praised the Rays. AJ Hinch and Rays manager Kevin Cash have been good friends for years, and it goes without saying that Charlie Morton holds a special place in a lot of the Astros players' hearts. But the team seems to be confident in their chances to win, especially with a loud Minute Maid Park.

