3 keys to a Texans win against the Jaguars

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during a game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Raiders 27-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Texans traveled all the way to London for a divisional matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are the 3 keys to the Texans getting a win:

DESHAUN EXPLOSION

Deshaun Watson has been bandied around as an MVP candidate and rightfully so. Watson's thrown for 16 touchdowns to 5 interceptions and is on pace for by far the best season by a Texans quarterback. Not only that, his leadership has led to spectacular plays.

Watson will be missing Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and will need to create magic without the regular stability of his offensive line.

LIMIT THE CHARK ATTACK

The Jaguars have one of the most surprising standout receivers in the NFL in D.J. Chark. Chark is on pace for 78 catches, 1,320 yards and 12 touchdowns - basically an All-Pro season. He caught 6 passes for 79 yards and a score last week against the Jets. The second-year pro has been tremendous and will get plenty of looks against a leaky and injured Texans secondary. The Texans are missing three starters, but have Johnathan Joseph and Justin Reid going. Guys like Gareon Conley, Jahleel Addae and Cornell Armstrong will need to step up.

GRIND THEM DOWN

The last time these two teams played, the Texans won an ugly 13-12 game. With the chilly weather and possible drizzle, it could be like that again. Houston is missing Will Fuller and Keke Coutee seems to be out of the plans. Jags top corner AJ Bouye is likely to shadow DeAndre Hopkins (according to Deshaun Watson), so the Texans will need a run game to balance out what could be a limited passing attack.

Carlos Hyde had a great revenge game against the Chiefs several weeks ago and is now playing against another former team. Hyde should be useful, as will Duke Johnson in the short passing game.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.