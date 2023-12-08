Houston Astros players among several A-listers attending 2024 Celebrity Golf Classic in Florida hosted by Reggie Jackson

Special Advisor to the Houston Astros and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson looks on during batting practice prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – ‘Mr. October’ Reggie Jackson, along with Houston Rapper Travis Scott will host the 2024 Celebrity Golf Classic next month, and several Houston Astros players are on the guest list.

Jackson established the Mr. October Foundation in 1997 and has partnered with Travis Scott and his charity Cactus Jack Foundation. This year, the Classic will help raise funds to improve educational opportunities for underserved youth with a focus on STEM.

“We take great pride in the fact that our STEM curriculum has reached over one million students, thanks to our collaboration with STEM 101,” said Jackson in a statement. The Mr. October Foundation remains dedicated to our mission of educating, informing, and inspiring the next generation of young learners.”

More than 25 Hall of Famers, and several A-List stars from the entertainment/music industry, such as rapper 50 Cent, Dave Chappelle, DJ Khaled, and Lil Wayne are slated to attend. The final list of participants will be announced in January.

Several Houston Astros players and legends are also scheduled to attend. Owner Jim Crane, legend Jeff Bagwell, and Justin Verlander. Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are invited to attend.

The Celebrity Golf Classic will be held at the Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City. Florida on Jan. 29.