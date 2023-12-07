Texans work out wide receiver Damiere Byrd, corners Craig James and Thomas Graham

(John Bazemore, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd celebrates after scoring on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out veteran wide receiver Damiere Byrd on Thursday along with cornerbacks Craig James and Thomas Graham, according to a league source.

Byrd has played for the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.

Byrd, 30, has 130 career receptions for 1,689 yards and seven touchdowns with 466 return yards and one score.

He was released from the Panthers’ injured reserve list in August, signing with the Falcons’ practice squad in October and was released in November.

James is a former Minnesota Vikings undrafted free agent from Southern Illinois. He had a good workout, per a source.

He has 17 career tackles and one fumble recovery. James has also played for the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

He has played in two games this season for the Jets, recording one pass defensed with one tackle.

Graham is a former Chicago Bears sixth-round draft pick from Oregon. He played high school football with Texans rookie quarterback and Pro Bowl candidate C.J. Stroud at Rancho Cucamonga High School. He has also played for the Cleveland Browns. Graham has 13 career tackles and four passes defensed.

Graham was released by the Browns from injured reserve on Nov. 28.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.