New Texans safety Adrian Amos getting up to speed before Jets game: ‘Good energy in the locker room’

Adrian Amos doesn’t need much of a crash course on the Texans’ defensive playbook considering the commonalities between what DeMeco Ryans runs and how the New York Jets operate under Robert Saleh.

An experienced safety and former team captain with the Green Bay Packers, the Baltimore native and former All-Big Ten Conference selection from Penn State is getting up to speed on the Texans’ nuances heading into a game Sunday against the Jets, his former team, at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s great to be here, good energy in the locker room,” Amos said. “It’s a quick turnaround, great being here, great to have the opportunity to win this division and compete for the playoffs.

“My experience, my knowledge, my play style, I just think I can come in and contribute. That’s my job: to come in here, learn fast and see what they’re preaching here and just get acclimated to the locker room and the guys.”

Amos, 30, originally joined the Jets on a one-year, $4 million contract, but it wasn’t a strong fit. He was waived in a mutual decision. He played just 34 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps in 11 games and recorded 23 tackles and one pass defensed.

Amos declined to comment on his time with the Jets after starting 122 games for the Packers and Chicago Bears during his first eight years in the NFL and piled up 636 tackles, 10 interceptions, 49 passes defensed and six sacks.

“We feel good about adding Adrian to our team,” Ryans said. “A veteran who has played a lot of ball. He’s been a captain, so a guy who knows leadership. The guy has played a ton of football and has experience, so whenever we’re in a position to add a guy who has that type of experience this late in the season, it does nothing but help us.”

Amos (6-foot, 214 pounds) is not slated to start this game. Veteran safety and team captain Jimmie Ward’s shoulder checked out fine in imaging, per league sources, and it’s just a bruise sustained Sunday during win over Denver Broncos sealed by his interception of Russell Wilson in final minute in the end zone. Ward practiced Thursday after being held out Wednesday.

The Texans needed quality depth at the position with Eric Murray and M.J. Stewart out for the season with knee and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Amos is already speaking the same language in terms of defensive strategy as Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke after playing for Saleh.

“They kind of both have similar defenses, but they know this defense as well,” Amos said. “For sure, it’s a lot of carryover. That helped me a lot, just coming in here and learning everything.”

NOTE: The Texans re-signed veteran defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. to the practice squad.