Texans promote Kris Boyd to active roster from practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans promoted cornerback Kris Boyd, a former University of Texas player, to the active roster from the practice squad.

They previously released cornerback Jacobi Francis from the practice squad to create a spot for Boyd following his successful workout.

Boyd is a former Minnesota Vikings seventh-round draft pick.

Boyd, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound native of Gilmer, has also played for the Arizona Cardinals.

He has 97 career tackles, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He has played in four games this season for Arizona.

Boyd is a former All-Big 12 selection and Senior Bowl participant.

Boyd, 27, worked out for the Texans along with former Purdue running back Zander Horvath and former Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patton.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.