Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after twice intercepting Russell Wilson ‘He’s special’

HOUSTON – Behind his impressive performance, twice intercepting former Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson during a victory Sunday, Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Stingley has four interceptions this season, all during the past three games, since being activated from injured reserve after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Against the Broncos, Stingley made outstanding adjustments to react to the football and swooped in for interceptions. He picked off one pass that was deflected by teammate Will Anderson Jr.

Stingley’s rare speed, timing and body control were all on display against the Broncos in a 22-17 win that snapped their five-game winning streak. He had four passes defensed. He’s the third player this season to have an interception in three consecutive games. He’s the only player in the league to intercept four interceptions in a three-game span.

“His athletic ability, it’s rare,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “A guy his size, the strength that he has, the speed that he plays with is rare at corner like that. His route recognition is picking up and he’s able to play smart football, being where he needs to be, then it comes down to him having that confidence to go up and catch the ball. He’s done a really great job of that over the past three weeks.

“To have four interceptions, it hasn’t happened in the league. You don’t see that much and he’s just continuing to get better, and that’s what’s exciting about seeing Stingley and the progress that he’s made since he’s gotten back and he’s dialed in, he’s attentive to all the details and he’s seeing success because of the work and the preparation that he’s put in.”

Stingley Jr. became just the fifth player this season with two interceptions in the second half of a contest.

Stingley has five career interceptions. He has four interceptions in just six games this season. His average of .67 interceptions per game is tied for first in the NFL.

“He’s special, man,” Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “He’s kicked a new gear on since that week he went down after Indy going to Jacksonville. He had a great week of practice, and I remember walking up to DeMeco like, ‘Man, Sting looked great. I’m excited to see him.’ Sadly, he went down at practice.

“To see him catch that groove again and see him work like he does, I’m just proud of that dude. I went to him the locker room, ‘Man, I’m proud of you, bro. No matter what is going on, no matter who has something to say, it doesn’t matter. You are who you are. You’re here in this position because God chose you.’ I’m proud of that dude. He’s going to continue to be great. When you have a corner that can lockdown one side, it makes everybody else’s job a lot easier. Proud of that dude, and I know he’s going to keep it going, so I’m proud of him.”

