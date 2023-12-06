Texans’ Jon Weeks, wife host holiday shopping spree for kids from Child Advocates: ‘My favorite day of the year’

HOUSTON – Jon Weeks was at something of a loss for words.

The Texans’ veteran long snapper and former Pro Bowl selection was reflecting on what it means to be nominated for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for his commitment to giving back in the community throughout his NFL career.

A former undrafted free agent and firefighter who has forged a career on diligence and precision, Weeks isn’t accustomed to being in the spotlight for his selflessness.

“Yeah it’s still so surreal,” Weeks said. “It’s amazing. Completely humbled, truly honored. I don’t know if I have the right words, but just to be included in that group I’m truly humbled and incredibly honored. This is one of those things I don’t have the words to put into context how humbling it is to be nominated for that award. Growing up, my parents, my grandparents really instilled in me if you have the opportunity to give back it’s your job to do so.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. The Texans have given me a platform to give back. They’ve been so supportive of anything I’ve ever asked them to do and I’m just incredibly grateful for the organization to allow me to do that, allowing me to do that with the logo on my chest and try to put my best foot forward here.”

#Texans veteran long snapper Jon Weeks @jonweeks46 on being nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and hosting children from Child Advocates for holiday shopping spree @Target @HoustonTexans @texanscare @DLove30 @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/gJXpwdfZF7 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 6, 2023

Weeks and his wife, Amanda, hosted more than 25 kids from Child Advocates on Tuesday night at a local Target store for a holiday shopping spree with $250 gift cards.

The kids had NFL players and their wives and girlfriends as their personal shoppers, including Weeks, kickers Matt Ammendola and Ka’imi Fairbairn, punter Cameron Johnston, safeties M.J. Stewart and DeAndre Houston-Carson, running back Dare Ogunbowale, nickel Tavierre Thomas, linebackers Blake Cashman, Neville Hewitt, Garret Wallow, Henry To’oTo’o and Jake Hansen, fullback Andrew Beck, defensive tackle Khalil Davis, quarterback Case Keenum and defensive end Adedayo Odeleye.

‘This is my favorite day of the year, something that me and my wife look forward to every season when we start planning it together,” Weeks said. “I’m really excited to be here. We’ve got a great group of kids. A good group of my teammates got to show up, which is awesome, them being here to support me in this event. Just being able to bring a little bit of joy to these kids’ lives, that’s all that matters and we’re excited.”

#Texans long snapper Jon Weeks the team's nominee for Walter Payton #NFL Man of the Year Jon Weeks @jonweeks46 hosting a holiday shopping spree at Target @Target for Child Advocates with teammates Matt Ammendola, Henry To'oTo'o @HenryTootoo1 Andrew Beck, Khalil Davis… pic.twitter.com/lsVWDSrvvF — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 6, 2023

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com