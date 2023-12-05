Texans nominate long snapper Jon Weeks for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

HOUSTON – Texans veteran long snapper Jon Weeks, one of the most active players in the community, was named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

It’s regarded as the league’s most prestigious honor as it recognizes players’ impact in the community.

“Jon Weeks is the epitome of a man who leads by example,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “We’re so proud of the leader he is on our team and in our community. For more than a decade, Jon has made a profound impact on everyone around him and he is extremely deserving of this honor.”

Making a lasting impact on the field and in the community.



We’re proud to name Jon Weeks our 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/0rmz5ZjYOr — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 5, 2023

Weeks joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2010 out of Baylor.

He is extremely reliable and durable.

He has played in a franchise record 222 consecutive games.

Weeks has demonstrated his continued commitment to the community by serving as a sponsor in the Houston Texans Community Huddle Ticket Program, as well as annually visiting Texas Children’s to bring Thanksgiving dinner to patients in the hospital’s Heart Center with his teammates. In addition, Weeks and his wife, Amanda, host an annual Christmas shopping spree for kids from Child Advocates, giving more than 25 kids the opportunity to shop for gifts at a local Target during the holiday season.

“My parents and grandparents always told me that if you’re in a position to give and to better someone’s life, it’s your responsibility to do it,” Weeks said. “I hope when I retire that people say, ‘He was a good teammate, he was a better person and he cared about people. He went out and tried to make Houston a better place.’”

As a nominee, Weeks will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All of the league’s 32 nominees will receive up to a $55,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. The 2023 winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows them to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. Weeks’ X handle is @jonweeks46. Charity Challenge voting takes place until Jan. 8.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com