Sources: Texans signing wide receiver Davion Davis to practice squad

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Davion Davis (10) is tackled Kansas City Chiefs defenders Ty Scott (85) and BJ Thompson, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad in the wake of wide receiver Tank Dell’s season ending broken fibula, according to league sources.

Davis caught one pass for 17 yards for the Texans during the 2021 season, breaking his ankle against the Seattle Seahawks.

The former Sam Houston State player has also played for the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, USFL champion Birmingham Stallions and the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL.

Davis is a former All-American at Sam Houston State who caught 78 passes for 1,206 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior.

Davis was waived-injured by the Texans a year ago before being re-signed to the practice squad.

He was on the Cardinals’ practice squad until being released last month.

