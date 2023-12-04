Chef Rari’s Hot Stove Blog

HOUSTON – Winter meetings are almost here and Major League Baseball’s free agency is about to heat up.

This is a running blog of everything going on in the league and with the Astros during free agency from me and my reporting. At the bottom are the Astros free agency needs, which will be updated once/if they fill them. Also at the bottom are Houston’s current free agents and where they will eventually sign.

Let’s cook.

NOV. 29

On the Astros front: Pretty quiet. All I’ve gotten so far is that they are NOT in on RHP Seth Lugo. I would also say based on many people I’ve talked to in the industry, some closer to the situation than others - the Alex Bregman trade rumor stuff is overblown. More smoke than fire. Also, he has a 10-team no-trade clause, making a trade slightly more difficult. But again, most people I’m talking to just don’t see it happening.

Around the league: The Dodgers are seriously going after Shohei Ohtani and Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Their interest in those guys is real and serious, per sources. They are also interested in the above-mentioned Seth Lugo, multiple sources tell me. Lugo’s market has at least 20 of the 30 MLB teams involved, a league source tells me.

Those guys are also a big reason why the market is so slow. Many teams are interested and waiting for those two guys to come off the board before they pivot to other players.

DEC. 4

On the Astros front: Houston is still looking at backup catchers and is interested in former Reds/Tigers/Cubs catcher Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart is sort of similar to Maldonado - defense first with a light bat. He has won two Gold Gloves and should be affordable. The Diamondbacks are also interested in Barnhart, a league source tells KPRC 2.

Around the league: The Brewers announced an interesting contract with prospect Jackson Chourio, who will get more than $80 million guaranteed without playing a single game in the majors yet. The contract has options that could take up in the $140 million range. The framework of the deal was largely done a few days ago but just got announced at Winter Meetings.

Shohei Ohtani has at least one offer of $500 million+ on the table, a league source tells KPRC 2. It’s been reported widely that he may have more than one offer like that. I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up signing for an astronomical number never previously seen in baseball.

Joe Espada will speak with the media this afternoon in Nashville, and Dana Brown will likely answer some questions on the Astros’ offseason plans over the next couple of days.

ASTROS NEEDS

- Backup catcher

- Bullpen (up to three relievers)

- Starting pitching depth

- A bat, preferably left-handed

ASTROS FREE AGENTS

OF Michael Brantley

C Martin Maldonado

RHP RP Ryne Stanek

RHP RP Hector Neris

RHP RP Phil Maton