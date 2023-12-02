Texas A&M wide receiver, future NFL player Ainias Smith honored as grand marshal of Snowfest Parade: ‘Man, it’s awesome’

FILE - Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith catches a 25-yard touchdown pass against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday, July 20, 2022, on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County jail records. Smith, 21, was arrested by Texas A&M police and was booked into the Brazos County jail. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

HOUSTON – Riding in a float as the grand marshal of the annual Snowfest Parade, Texas A&M standout wide receiver Ainias Smith led the procession as he returned to his Missouri City roots.

It was a special moment of festivities for Smith and his family, including his parents Samyra and Maurice Smith Sr. and his brother, Maurice Jr., that began with the annual Snowfest Shuffle one-mile run, the parade and followed by the tree lighting at City Hall.

“Man, it’s awesome,” Smith said while grabbing a pizza lunch with his family. “I got a lot of love. We rode in the back of a float. It was decked out for the holiday. It was pretty special. It definitely got me in the Christmas spirit. A lot of holiday songs, kids playing, a lot of smiles.”

Texas A&M @AggieFootball wide receiver Ainias Smith @ainias_smith is the grand marshall of the 40th annual Snowfest Parade today in Missouri City 'Man, it's awesome. I got a lot of love. To be a part of it, it's pretty special' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/crlShlRsPm — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 2, 2023

The Dulles graduate won’t play in the Aggies’ bowl game after breaking his finger against LSU, but is expected to be ready for the prestigious Senior Bowl all-star game.

He’s staying busy working out as he prepares for the NFL draft.

“I was going to play in the bow; game, but I broke my finger,” Smith said. “So, right now, I’m just doing offseason workouts with a new coaching staff and me not being able to play in the bowl game. I’m very honored about the Senior Bowl. I haven’t seen the invite yet, but I’m definitely very excited.”

Smith, a former district Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year finalist, caught 53 passes for 795 yards and two touchdowns this season. He caught 180 career passes for 2,407 yards and 19 touchdowns, rushing for 405 yards and four touchdowns. He had two punt returns for touchdowns and a 10.2 career average on punt returns and 18.0 yards per kickoff return.

Smith can’t wait to play in the NFL like his older brother.

“It’s a dream come true,” I really just want to help our team go to the Super Bowl and help any way I can and be a leader and affect some of those older guys and really just make people’s lives better and spread love, awareness and joy.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.