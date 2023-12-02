Freshman QB Brock Glenn makes first start for Florida State with potential CFP berth on line

Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn (11) hands off the ball to running back Trey Benson (3) during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn made his first career start for No. 4 Florida State in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against No. 15 Louisville with a potential trip to the College Football Playoff on the line.

Glenn had attempted only four passes in his career.

Last week's starter, Tate Rodemaker, has been dealing with concussion symptoms following a win over rival Florida and was limited in practice this week for the Seminoles (12-0).

Rodemaker warmed up before the game but wasn't in pads when it began.

Florida State lost Heisman Trophy candidate and ACC player of the year Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury in a blowout win over North Alabama on Nov. 18.

Travis' absence has ignited debate about whether the Seminoles belong in the playoff even if they beat Louisville, because they won't be at full strength. No. 8 Alabama's 27-24 win over No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game only complicates the decision for the CFP selection committee.

Rodemaker, who has only started two games, left last week's game in the fourth quarter after getting hit in the head while sliding, which drew a targeting call against the Gators. He returned a few plays later and handed off to Trey Benson, who ran for a touchdown to secure FSU’s 24-15 victory.

Rodemaker initially passed the on-field concussion test, but Florida State coach Mike Norvell said the QB began experiencing concussion symptoms the following day. Rodemaker was able to participate in some parts of practice, but Glenn got the bulk of the work leading up the game.

Norvell said Friday the game plan wouldn’t change much if Glenn was pressed into playing.

