Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, safety Jimmie Ward, defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins return to practice

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell reacts following an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Houston. The Texans won 39-37. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell returned to practice Thursday after missing one day with a calf injury.

Dell underwent imaging for the soft-tissue injury. The injury is regarded as relatively minor and there is increasing optimism he will play this week against the Denver Broncos, per a league source.

“We expect him to be okay,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday.

A third-round draft pick from the University of Houston, Dell has caught 47 passes for 709 yards and a franchise rookie record seven touchdowns. He’s on pace to finish the season with 73 catches, 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, veteran safety and team captain Jimmie Ward returned to practice from a hamstring injury. Defensive tackles Maliek Collins (personal reasons) and Sheldon Rankins (elbow) returned to practice along with offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil (knee) and George Fant (hip).

Tight end Dalton Schultz remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Veteran wide receiver Noah Brown returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a knee contusion. He has caught 21 passes for 439 yards and one touchdown, averaging 20.9 yards per catch. He had a career-high 172 yards on seven catches against the Cincinnati Bengals in his last game before being sidelined. He caught six passes for 153 yards and one score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was limited along with linebacker Jake Hansen (hand surgery, hamstring).

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud participated fully with a thigh injury Wednesday and is practicing Thursday.

