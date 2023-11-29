Texans rookie Tank Dell, Justin Allen team up with Dick’s Sporting Goods for kids’ shopping spree

HOUSTON – It took a few minutes for the feeling and the surprise to sink in.

A group of 10 kids selected by elite trainer Justin Allen of All-En Sports Performance arrived at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Meyerland not aware that Texans standout rookie wide receiver Tank Dell was standing behind them.

In partnership with Allen, his trainer, and the sporting goods company, Dell gave out $150 gift cards to the youth for a shopping spree Tuesday night. They could hardly believe it was happening at first.

“It’s just fun seeing them smile and have a good time,” Dell said. “It was a blessing, me being able to put a smile on kids’ faces, it’s a dream come true. They’re doing exactly like I would have done it.

“I would have gone for no cheap things, too. They’re going for the shoes. They went to get some cleats or some basketball shoes. It was fun to see them do that.”

Dell, one of the top rookie wide receivers after being drafted in the third round out of the University of Houston, told the kids about his journey from being lightly recruited in Daytona Beach, Fla. to make it to the NFL.

“I had no scholarship offers, actually I had one offer, but that offer got took from me,” Dell said. “It was a struggle having no offers, but I kept God first and got through it and I’m here now.”

Dell became a star for the Coogs after initially attending Alabama A&M and a junior college.

“Juco got a little rough,” Dell said. “Since I went to Houston, it’s been lovely.”

Allen has been doing events through his nonprofit foundation, partnering with Dick’s.

“Just seeing the smiles on their faces, getting everything they probably wouldn’t have been able to do, that makes me smile,” Allen said. “It’s a good feeling.”

