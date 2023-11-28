Source: Texans re-sign linebacker Garret Wallow to practice squad

This is a photo of Garret Wallow of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – The Texans re-signed linebacker Garret Wallow to the practice squad after releasing him last week from the 53-man roster, according to a league sources.

A former fifth-round draft pick and All-Big 12 selection from TCU, Wallow played in 13 games with three starts and recorded 13 tackles with one tackle for loss last season.

The New Orleans native appeared in 15 percent of the defensive snaps. As a rookie, Wallow played in every game with two starts, including a big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and had 23 tackles, two for losses in 286 snaps, 16 percent of the total defensive playing time.

Wallow overcame offseason ankle surgery to return for training camp. He is fully healthy now.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC and click2houston.com.