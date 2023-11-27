Source: Texans add defensive end Derek Barnett off waivers from Eagles, waive Matt Ammendola in procedural move

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett, left, celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HOUSTON – The Texans were awarded veteran defensive end Derek Barnett off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles one day after recording zero sacks with just two quarterback hits in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, per a league source.

The Texans later made that move official and waived kicker Matt Ammendola, who missed a potential 58-yard game-tying field goal Sunday and a 50-yard kick, in a procedural roster move. Ammendola, should he clear waivers, is expected to rejoin the Texans on their practice squad, per a league source.

The Texans were granted a two-day roster exemption for linebacker Denzel Perryman as he was reinstated from the reserve-suspended list after serving a two-game suspension from the NFL for illegal hits.

Barnett, 27, recently restructured his contract, making it easier for a salary-cap strapped team like the Texans to add him to their player budget.

A former Eagles first-round draft pick from the University of Tennessee, Barnett tore his anterior cruciate ligament last year.

He played in eight games this season for Philadelphia and has three tackles and no sacks.

Drafted 14th overall, the former all-rookie and All-Southeastern Conference selection has recorded 150 career tackles, 21 1/2 sacks, 37 tackles for losses and 76 quarterback hits.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.