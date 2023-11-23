Texans place Dylan Horton (personal health matter) on non-football illness list, promote Kerry Hyder

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., left, applies pressure to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie defensive end Dylan Horton was placed on the reserve non-football illness list as he continues to deal with a personal health matter that will sideline him indefinitely.

Veteran defensive end Kerry Hyder was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad and defensive tackle Bruce Hector was signed to the practice squad.

Horton and the Texans made the announcement in a statement Wednesday afternoon. He was listed on the injury report as not practicing with a non-injury related illness.

“I’m currently dealing with a personal health matter that will keep me away from the team for an indefinite period of time,” Horton said. “I want to thank my family, my teammates and the entire Houston Texans organization for the support and care they have already provided me. I will provide updates from time to time, but main focus right now is on my health and recovery. Thank you and God bless.”

Horton is a fourth-round draft pick from Texas Christian University. A native of Frisco, Horton, 23, has played in every game for the 6-4 Texans. He has recorded 13 tackles, one for a loss and two quarterback hits.

