Texans nickel Desmond King surprised, happy for ‘second chance to be back with the family’

A pass slips through the hands of Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) as he is defended by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

HOUSTON – When Texans veteran nickel Desmond King got the call at a brunch with his longtime friend, fellow Detroit native and teammate Tavierre Thomas from general manager Nick Caserio that he was being released, he was naturally surprised.

King had started 25 of 33 games for the Texans over the previous two seasons, recording 182 tackles and five interceptions, but the Texans went in a different direction with Thomas installed as the starting nickel.

Now, King is back with the Texans on their practice squad after a three-game stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers with a second chance to establish himself again with a playoff contender.

The surprise of being released and rejoining the Texans is fading for King. The former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro selection is determined to contribute in whatever capacity the team has planned for him.

“I’m excited to be back, though.” King said Wednesday inside the Texans’ locker room. “That’s all that matters. Giving me a second chance here just to come back and be with the family, I missed these guys so much. Just to see them doing well, it’s good to be back in a good presence with them.

“I was pretty surprised. It wasn’t like an upset move. I was excited to see where I would end up. I was excited to go to Pittsburgh, be with a historic program got. Once I left there, I was wondering to see where I would be next. Once I got the call from Houston, I was actually excited to come back here and be with the family again.”

#Texans nickel Desmond King said he was surprised twice, once when he was released in preseason and, this time, a good surprise to be back with team on practice squad @KPRC2 @blaqbadger14 pic.twitter.com/xsDZPE1MAR — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 22, 2023

King, 28, was signed to a two-year, $7 million contract last year. He was once listed as first on the depth chart at nickel and also has punt return skills. He was due $3 million this season with $500,000 guaranteed before being released.

Now, he’s on a practice squad salary.

It’s not about the money for King. It’s about the opportunity to be with his friends and an emerging football team.

“Yeah, even when I was away, I was still watching the guys and still rooting for them,” King said. “When I came back to play those guys, I was like, ‘I’m not letting y’all hit me. Do what you gonna do, you’re not hitting me.’ It’s good just to see them doing well and being a part of the family.”

King, who has 426 career tackles, 8 1/2 sacks, nine interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, 2,270 return yards and five touchdowns, spent his time away from the NFL with his daughter after being released by the Steelers in October

I just kind of got away from football a little bit,” King said. “I have a one-year-old daughter. Being a father, I had a chance to take her trick and treating. It was amazing. Just spend time with my daughter and working out and taking time for myself away from ball. It feels great to be back.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.