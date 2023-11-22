Texans’ Robert Woods nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship award

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrates with Robert Woods (2) after catching a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran wide receiver Robert Woods has been nominated by the team for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship award.

Every team nominates one player for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community — Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler, will select eight finalist, four in the AFC and four in the NFC, from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.

“Sportsmanship is the core of the game, the vanguard of public confidence, the keeper of game integrity,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the spirit of fair play and the values of respect, integrity, commitment to team and resiliency at the highest level of competition.”

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

Woods is known for his professionalism and toughness. He has 28 catches for 286 yards and one touchdown this season. For his career, he has 651 receptions for 7,890 yards and 38 touchdowns.

